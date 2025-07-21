Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, sdcc, x-men

Mondo Unveils X-Men '97 Savage Land Rogue 1/6 Figure for SDCC

Mondo prepares for San Diego Comic Con by revealing new exclusives for the event like X-Men '97 - Savage Land Rogue

Article Summary Mondo reveals Savage Land Rogue 1/6 scale figure as SDCC 2025 exclusive for X-Men '97 fans

Figure includes three interchangeable heads, swappable hands, staff, knife, and detailed costume

Designed by Alex Brewer with exclusive base and bonus smiling portrait for collectors

SDCC pre-order opens July 23 at $255; Savage Land Rogue ships in March 2026

Mondo's new Rogue 1/6 scale figure brings '90s X-Men fans deep into the Savage Land with this SDCC 2025 exclusive. Inspired by her appearance in X-Men '97 and classic comic arcs, Rogue is back as a heroic jungle-warrior survivor. Standing nearly 12" tall, this Southern Belle comes with multiple expressions with Savage Land, Windswept, and X-Men '97 head sculpts. She will also feature interchangeable hands, as well as weapons like a survival staff and jungle blade. Her detailed costume shows her ripped X-Men uniform as well as a necklace, bag, and she even gets a themed display base.

Designed by Alex Brewer and sculpted by Brewer and painted by Mark Bristow, this SDCC 2025 collectible is going to be a real treat for collectors. This marks the second Savage Land Rogue to arrive at this year's San Dego Comic Con, with Hasbro also dropping a Savage Land Marvel Legends 3-Pack. Add some savage fun to your 1/6 scale X-Men 97 collection from Mondo with this beauty that fans won't want to miss. All the fun begins at Mondo on Wed, Jul 23 at 12:00 PM EDT. Savage Land Rogue is priced at $255 and is set for a March 2026 release date.

X-Men '97 – Savage Land Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition

"Our Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure returns for a brand new adventure to The Land Where Time Stands Still. Ready to take on dinosaurs, mutates and the merciless Magneto, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 – Savage Land Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with an all new set of swappable portraits, hands and accessories. But that's not all… this Limited Edition mutant also includes an exclusive figure base plus a bonus smiling portrait that pairs with our previous Rogue releases too!"

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Alex Brewer

Sculpt – Alex Brewer

Paint – Mark Bristow

Packaging Art – Dan Veesenmeyer

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Raúl Barrero

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Savage Land Rogue Figure

Savage Land Portrait

Windswept Portrait

X-Men '97 Portrait

3x Pairs of Hands

Staff

Knife with Removable Sheath

Figure Base featuring Amphibi

