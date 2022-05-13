Monster High Doll Reissues Reach Walmart Shelves Today

Monster High dolls are back, and you may recognize them when you see them. Available today at Walmarts nationwide (confirmed, as I just saw them there) are reissues of four popular dolls from the line, including Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein, Lagoona Blue, and Draculaura. All will come with character-specific accessories in their most iconic outfits and in packaging that you may recognize. Monster High was all the rage when they were first released in 2010, and Mattel is going to blow out a relaunch for them throughout the year, so stay tuned for that. In addition to the dolls at Walmart, they have a new nail polish set in stores as well. Check out the fab four down below, and go here to order online.

Monster High Taking Over Walmarts

"Monster High returns with spooktacular creeproductions of the original ghouls, and they're just as freaky-fabulous as they were on the first day of school! With a doll stand and flexibility at the elbows, wrists, and knees, fans can capture this collectible Monster High doll in creeperific poses for play or display! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

You know, these were pretty cool to collect back in the day, and it is a trip to see these back. Not to mention the brand was one of the more inclusive ones on the market, especially back in 2010. All I know is that my daughter is sitting next to me as I type this, and she not only was mad that I didn't buy one for her earlier, I realize that this is her gateway into horror as a nine-year-old. She still gets too spooked to be a full-fledged Monster Kid, but Monster High dolls could help with that. Guess I will have to grab these. They are in stores now.