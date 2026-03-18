Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Monstructor Joins Hasbro's Transformers: Age of the Primes Line

Hasbro debuts new Transformers Age of the Primes Decepticon with the combining fury of the deadly Monstructor

A new combiner Transformers figure is on the way from Hasbro as the Decepticons gain a deadly new ally. Monstructor is formed from a group of Decepticons known as the Monster Pretenders, which includes Birdbrain, Bristleback, Icepick, Scowl, Slog, and Wildfly. Unlike more disciplined combiners like Constructicon, these six are more unstable and aggressive. Hasbro now adds Monstructor to their Transformers: Age of the Primes series with an impressive new figure that comes in at 7.5" tall.

This special Transformers set will include all six Monster Decepticons that will stand 3.5" tall and will also individually convert. This will include Monster Wildfly, Monster Birdbrain, Monster Bristleback, Monster Scowl, Monster Icepick, and Decepticon Slog. Accessories are also included with this Transformers set: a 2-piece blaster and a 4-piece halberd, which can all break down to fit the smaller monsters. Pre-orders are already live for the Transformers Age of the Primes Decepticon Monstructor on Hasbro Pulse for $89.99 with an August 2026 release.

Transformers: Age of the Primes Decepticon Monstructor

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore."

Collectible Transformers figure set comes with 6 robot monster figures that combine to create the imposing Decepticon Monstructor, a menacing, metal-mashing warrior with a corrosive touch.

Decepticon Monstructor combiner figure is 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) to the top of his head and 7.5 inches (19 cm) to the top of his shoulders.

3.5-inch (8.5 cm) Monster Birdbrain, Monster Bristleback, Monster Icepick, Monster Scowl, Decepticon Slog, and Monster Wildfly figures convert from bot to monster.

Includes weapon accessories for dynamic posing, including 2-piece blaster and 4-piece halberd accessories that split into smaller weapons for monster figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!