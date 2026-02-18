Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

New Interactive The Mandalorian & Grogu Action Buddy Grogu Debuts

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary Celebrate The Mandalorian's new film with Hasbro's interactive Grogu Action Buddy plush toy release

Grogu features over 50 unique sound and motion combos activated by touch for immersive play

Includes a special Force Mode capturing Grogu's signature Star Wars abilities for fans of all ages

Available for pre-order at $54.99, this 10-inch animatronic Grogu arrives in Spring 2026

A new intergalactic adventure awaits Star Wars fans as the tales of The Mandalorian are coming to your TV screen. A new full-length feature film arrives on May 22 with The Mandalorian & Grogu, and new collectibles are here to celebrate it. Besides The Black Series and The Vintage Collection toys, Hasbro has also unveiled their new 10" plush animatronic Grogu. Releasing as part of Hasbro's new Star Wars "Action Buddy" line, this Grogu is motion‑activated and is an interactive companion figure.

Grogu has a soft, plush body with a fabric robe and ears, making it the perfect cuddle buddy, but touch its head for some more interactive play. Action Buddy Grogu reacts to his head touches, allowing Star Wars fans to unlock more than 50 different sound and movement combinations. Be sure to also check out Grogu's special "Force Mode" capturing his unique talents that will surely help you on your adventures. Pre-orders are live and the Star Wars Action Buddy Grogu will be priced at $54.99 and is set for a Spring 2026 release.

STAR WARS ACTION BUDDY GROGU

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $54.99| Epic adventures await with the STAR WARS Action Buddy Grogu figure, an interactive toy for kids and fans alike! Featuring 50+ sound and movement combos, this STAR WARS toy is great for action-packed adventures and out-of-this-world snuggles when it's time to rest."

"Press Grogu's head to activate different reactions, like moving his head, closing his eyes, and of course, making adorable sounds. This 10-inch STAR WARS plush animatronic features a soft body, so kids can give Grogu love and cuddles after a day of on-the-go play. Plus, he's ready to go right out of the box with 3x AA batteries included. Look for even more Grogu and Mandalorian movie toys to give as gifts for fans ages 4+ (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

