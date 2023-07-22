Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, Diamond Select Toys, tmnt

Diamond Select Unveils New Statues from Avatar, G.I. Joe and TMNT

Bring home some of your favorite fandoms with Diamond Select Toys like an impressive new TMNT bust from The Last Ronin

New monthly releases have arrived from Gentle Giant Ltd. and Diamond Select Toys. These releases are usually packed with Star Wars and Marvel reveals, but it is the oddball debuts that really stand out. This month there are three new statues heading our way from some pretty popular franchises like the hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Uncle Iroh is back and is bending fire with this impressive PVC statue that measures 10" tall and is packed with detail. We then transition to everyone's favorite All-American franchise with G.I. Joe. A new PVC Joe statue is here from Diamond Select as Joseph Colton is ready for a new Adventure Team mission as he battles a giant snake. Lastly, a new TMNT: The Last Ronin statue is here from Gentle Giant Ltd. that brings the final turtle to life with an impressive bust. He is featured with all four signature weapons, loaded out with details, and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. All three statues are set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live for TMNT (here), G.I. Joe (here), and Uncle Iroh (here).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES LEGENDS IN 3D LAST RONIN 1/2 SCALE BUST

"In the future, three of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are legends, and the remaining turtle is a Legend in 3D! As seen in the hit TMNT comic book The Last Ronin, the last surviving Ninja Turtle is now a 10-inch tall, scale bust, atop a detailed sewer pipe base. With his brothers' weapons on his back, and a pair of nunchuks draped over his shoulders, this bust of the Last Ronin is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Kinetic Underground!"

AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER GALLERY UNCLE IROH PVC STATUE

"The fan-favorite character from Avatar: The Last Airbender is now the newest Gallery Diorama from DST! The firebending Uncle Iroh is captured firing a ball of flame in this new 10-inch sculpture. Made from high-quality PVC, and featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, including translucent parts for a flame effect, this dynamic sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Salvador Gomes!"

G.I. JOE GALLERY JOSEPH COLTON PVC STATUE

"It's time for adventure! G.I. Joe team founder Joseph Colton returns to his Adventure Team roots in this all-new Gallery Diorama depicting him battling a giant snake! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this dynamic sculpture is made out of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

