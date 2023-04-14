Mouth Watering Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion Arrive at Disney Disney is helping collectors bring home some of the most delicious food from around the world with the new Munchling Street Food Fusion

Disney World and Disneyland have some of the coolest collectibles around, as they are some you will treasure the most. These amusement parks are the biggest ones around, and they easily do bring teams to life. Of course, you need new and unique Collectibles to serve up, and the latest and popular trend is the Disney Munchlings line. This series is a set of mystery themed plush figures that combine your favorite Disney characters with food. A new set of Disney Munchlings has arrived with Street Food Fusion, and it is a tasty set. Seven characters are featured this time, and the Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion series includes:

Tramp Vegan Bean Roll and Curry Ketchup (The Lady and the Tramp)

Pearl Mochi Beignet Sundae and Cereal Sprinkles (Finding Nemo)

Chip Falafel Pita Pocket and Tzatziki

Dale Falafel Pita Pocket and Tzatziki

Minnie Mouse Pepperoni Pizza and Parmesan Cheese

Dante Mexican Hot Chocolate and Cinnamon (Coco)

Mystery Character

Each Munchling now comes with an adorable mini sauce buddy that is just a work of genius by Disney. These cute plushes come in at over 4" tall and will come in a themed Street Food Truck box. Each tasty treat is packed with detail and how could you not want to bring home Chip and Dale as Pita Pockets. Collectors can bring home these Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion Mystery Plushes home today for $16.99 right here.

Eat Up with Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion

"Let your imagination travel the world in the most delicious way with the Disney Munchling Street Food Fusion series. A whole new cast of Disney friends is reimagined as yummy treats, and each one comes with its own little sidekick buddy plush. There's Tramp Vegan Bean Roll with Curry Ketchup and Minnie Mouse Pepperoni Pizza with Parmesan Cheese, plus five more Munchling plush including a mystery character! Each box includes one Munchling and a sidekick buddy but you won't know which pair you have until you open it."

Magic in the details

Detailed micro plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft, squeezable fill

Fuzzy plush texture

Blind box contains one of seven Disney Munchlings plush and a little sidekick buddy plush. You won't know which one you have until you open the box*

Collect all seven plush toys in the Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion series*

Part of the Disney Munchlings Collection