My Buddy Goes Vintage with The Loyal Subjects SDCC Exclusive

The Loyal Subjects has revealed their San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives as they give collectors a blast from the past

This iconic 1980s boys' doll returns with classic style, now sporting a special red hat for collectors.

My Buddy stands 18” tall and will be featured alongside Rainbow Brite and other vintage franchises.

Pre-orders for the Vintage Edition My Buddy are available online for $65 in limited quantities.

The Loyal Subjects are putting a time machine to good use as they are bringing back some iconic franchises from the 80s lately. From Strawberry Shortcake and Rainbow Brite to My Pet Monster and even the return of M.A.S.K., they are capturing it all. One of those returning franchises is My Buddy, which was a revolutionary doll that initially launched in the mid-1980s. Unlike other dolls at the time, My Buddy was aimed at boys, giving them their own best friend. With his baseball cap, overalls, and sneakers, My Buddy was designed to be your first best friend. The doll was simple but expressive, with a soft body, molded face, and an endearing design, and would go on to loosely inspire Child's Play's Chucky.

While Chucky might not be a kid's best friend, Buddy surely is, and he is back and getting a Vintage Edition release from The Loyal Subjects for San Diego Comic Con 2025. Standing 18" tall, this release switches out his classic blue hat for a red one, making him a classic but with an updated and exclusive twist. My Buddy will join Rainbow Brite, My Pet Monsters, and even Jem and the Holograms at SDCC from July 24–27 at The Loyal Subjects Booth #2544. Collectors can even pre-order one of these Vintage Edition releases online for $65.

The Loyal Subjects MY BUDDY – Vintage Edition

"He's your buddy—your very best friend—and now he's rocking an exclusive new look! Say hello to the limited release vintage edition of MY BUDDY, a special edition of the beloved doll. This limited-run variant keeps everything you love about the original—his bright smile, retro styling, and lovable charm—but adds a new hat for a fun twist on a childhood classic. Whether you're reliving the 1980s or adding to your modern collection, this vintage edition MY BUDDY is a rare twist on a treasured classic. Available only in limited quantities —don't miss your chance to bring your buddy home!"

