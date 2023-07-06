Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: doom eternal, mondo

DOOM Eternal Doomslayer Slays the Day with 1:6 Figure from Mondo

It looks like Hell is waiting for fans once again as Mondo unleashes a brand new video game inspired 1:6 scale figure from DOOM Eternal

It is time to enter hell once again as Mondo debuts their latest 1/6 scale figure from DOOM Eternal. Doomslayer is back and ready to rip and tear any demon that gets in his way with a brand new 12" tall figure. This version is a Dark Horse Direct Exclusive that will come with exclusive accessories and will be limited to only 666 pieces. DOOM Eternal fans will notice the insane amount of detail on the Praetor Suit, which features 32 points of articulation. For some standard releases, Doomslayer will come with his Shoulder Cannon, DOOM Blade, Chainsaw, Crucible Sword, Plasma Gun, Super Shotgun with Meat Hook, and a variety of hands. However, the Dark Horse Direct packs a little more punch with the BFG 9000, Heavy Rifle, and Lost Soul with a stand. This powerhouse is not cheap, and DOOM Eternal fans can pre-order one today here for $295 with a January 2024 release.

Hell Awaits with Mondo, Dark Horse Direct and DOOM Eternal

"Rip… And… Tear! The demons… they are everywhere. Must… kill them all!" – Doom Slayer. We've teamed up with id Software and Bethesda Softworks to bring fans the ultimate DOOM Eternal collectible, the all-new sixth scale Doom Slayer action figure! Complete with a vast arsenal of weaponry, classic Praetor Suit, and 32-points of articulation, there are endless possibilities when it comes to choosing how to display your bad-ass Hellwalker!"

"Humanity's avenging angel is at your disposal, standing 12-inches tall and equipped with an astounding 17 interchangeable accessories! Tired of screeching Lost Souls? Take them out with an array of munitions from the trustworthy Doom Blade, to the single-hit-is-all-it-takes, BFG 9000. We've even included the Crucible for all of your instant Glory Kill needs. Celebrate 30-years of the iconic DOOM franchise with this epic, limited edition action figure exclusively from Dark Horse Direct! Conquer demons across dimensions by pre-ordering today!"

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Doom Slayer ⅙ Scale Action Figure (Classic Praetor Suit)

Equipment Launcher/Shoulder Cannon

Doom Blade

BFG 9000 (Dark Horse Direct Exclusive)

Chainsaw

Crucible Sword

Heavy Rifle (Dark Horse Direct Exclusive)

Plasma Gun

Super Shotgun with Meat Hook

Lost Soul including acrylic stand (Dark Horse Direct Exclusive)

Four (4) interchangeable right hands

Four (4) interchangeable left hands

