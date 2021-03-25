My Hero Academia Bakugo Winter Costume Arrives At Good Smile

My Hero Academia Season 5 is finally coming to us this Saturday, giving us more adventures of our favorite heroes from Class 1A and even Class 1B. Good Smile Company is only bringing on the hype as they unveil their new My Hero Academia Nendoroid with Katsuki Bakugo. This is not the frosty time we have seen him as a Nendoroid, but this version features his new winter outfit from the upcoming season. It is the winter semester for our favorite heroes, and this design shows off a sweet new look for that time of the year. Katsuki Bakugo will come with three face plates allowing collectors to display him with fighting, stunned, and grinning expressions. The Explosion Quirk hero will also get blasting effect parts and a BOOM text plate to capture that perfect pose.

The My Hero Academia Nendoroid Katsuki Bakugo (Winter Costume Version) figure from Good Smile Company is priced at $52.99. Bakugo is set to make his explosive return in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and locate here. Pre-orders will only stay open until May 12, 2021, so make sure you get your order in before it is too late. I am sure we will see more My Hero collectibles as the new season airs, so be on the lookout for some new Nendoroids in the future for your collection.

"Nendoroid Katsuki Bakugo: Winter Costume Ver. – "I've gotten stronger." From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of the main character Deku's childhood friend and rival Katsuki Bakugo in his winter costume! He comes with three face plates, including a grinning expression, a fighting expression and a stunned expression! Effect parts to recreate his "Explosion" Quirk along with a "BOOM" text plate are also included to create even more impressive action poses! Enjoy creating all kinds of different scenes from the series!"