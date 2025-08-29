Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, K-Pop: Demon Hunters

Funko Announces K-Pop Demon Hunter Pop Vinyls Are Coming Soon

The K-Pop Demon Hunter craze is now getting physical collectibles as Funko is the first to unveil new Pop Vinyls for the hit movie

Article Summary Funko debuts the first ever K-Pop Demon Hunters Pop Vinyl figures from the hit anime musical movie.

The initial wave features HUNTR/X idols Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, plus Saja Boys' Junu with a demon chase variant.

Special edition figures like Derpy Cat with Sussie offer a Glow-in-the-Dark collectible experience.

All six vinyls are priced at $14.99 each, with pre-orders live now for a January 2026 release date.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is a sensational animated musical fantasy from Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix that has taken the world by storm. The movie seamlessly fuses Korean pop culture with supernatural world-building as it follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group. Lead singers Rumi, Mira, and Zoey have been blessed with the power to protect humanity through electrifying voices that help to hold back the demons that seek to prey on humanity. Their music has electrified audiences as they reinforce the "Honmoon," a spiritual barrier that, when "Golden," seals off the darkness for good.

Since this animated feature truly snuck up on fans, there have been no collectibles for K-Pop Demon Hunters, but Funko is trying to get ahead of things. New Pop Vinyls have been unveiled for the hit film, with a total of 6 figures to collect, starting with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. The fun does not end there as one of the Saja Boys is arriving at Funko with Junu, who will also have a 1 out of 6 Chase Variant showing off his demon side. Funko was also sure to include Derpy Cat with Sussie in the first wave of collectibles, which will have a fun Glow-in-the-Dark effect. All of these Pop Vinyls are priced at $14.99 each, and pre-orders are already live through Funko with a January 2026 release date.

K-Pop Demon Hunter Pop Vinyls Revealed

"Sing your heart out and secure the Honmoon with POP! Rumi! This demon-hunting popstar is here to lend her powerful vocals to your Netflix KPop Demon Hunters lineup. She's ready to take center stage in your POP! Animation collection, so cue the spotlights for HUNTR/X and reunite her with Mira and Zoey for an unforgettable performance! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.3 in (10.9 cm) tall."

"Break the Honmoon with POP! Jinu! This demon is here to defeat HUNTR/X in your Netflix KPop Demon Hunters lineup. He's ready to take center stage in your POP! Animation collection, so cue the spotlights for the Saja Boys and enjoy an unforgettable performance! There's a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase of POP! Jinu with demon patterns."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!