Build Your Own Super Mario Bros. Level With New LEGO Set

LEGO continues to expand its growing LEGO Super Mario series with more additional levels. This time LEGO is releasing the Master Your Adventure Maker Set, which lets fans and collectors create their own Super Mario Bros. levels. Using the special customization machine that is included with the maker set, fans can now change how LEGO Mario reacts to special blocks around the level. Whether you want to add a coin or poison mushroom, fans can now change how Mario experiences the world you just built. The Master Your Adventure Maker Set also includes a very special Start Pipe that will shuffle around the rules of the level giving collectors a new challenge to get to the Goal Pole. LEGO Mario will now have new villains to face off against, also with Larry and a Goomba, Koopa Paratroopa, and Bob-omb. This new LEGO Mario expansion pack contains 366 pieces and will add tons of more hours of gameplay to your Super Mario LEGO experience.

LEGO is really taking advantage of their Super Mario playsets with constant updates. This is pretty exciting as it gives collectors and fans new ways to change up their game right when they are getting used to it. The Master, Your Adventure Maker Set, is pretty special though, as it gives fans a way to create their own Super Mario level in any way that they can imagine. This LEGO Super Mario Master Maker set will be priced at $59.99. It is set to release on January 1, 2021, and fans can, while pre-orders are not live just yet, fans can find them located here.

"Enhance your LEGO® Super Mario™ experience and create unique levels with this Maker Set! Choose rewards for LEGO® Mario™ (figure not included) with the Customization Time Block and Customization Item Blocks. Build new challenges and introduce Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb and Koopa Paratroopa to the play. Add the Special Pipe: Dash 30 and try to finish your level in 30 seconds to win more coins!"

Young builders can customize their LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with Mario Starter Course and Expansion Sets in limitless ways with this versatile Master Your Adventure Maker Set (71380).

Includes LEGO® toy figures of 4 iconic Super Mario™ enemy characters – Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb and Koopa Paratroopa – to add to the play experience.

Features a Customization Machine, Customization Time Block and 2 Customization Item Blocks so players can choose their own rewards, plus a Special Pipe: Dash 30 for extra fun interactive play options.

The model kit includes a sliding platform and lots of LEGO® elements to build new challenges and trigger different reactions in LEGO® Mario™ (figure not included).