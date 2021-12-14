Boba Fett Dons His New Black Armor for FCBD 2020 with Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed one of their upcoming statues for Free Comic Book Day 2022 with the infamous bounty hunter known as Boba Fett. This statue comes to us from the massive Marvel Comics crossover event with Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. Boba Fett is back in black this time as he enters a tournament to get the extra credits to keep Han Solo on ice. Donning the name Jango, this bounty hunter is now ready to shine in your collection with his new Legends in 3D 1/2 Scale Bust. Standing 10 inches tall, Boba Fett will be limited to 1,000 pieces in one of teh simplest and coolest designs around. The Star Wars Boba Fett Nowhere to Hide Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $199.99. The statue is set to release on FCBD 2022, and pre-orders can be found at your local comic shop and keep an eye out for pre-order dropping online in the future here.

"FCBD 2022 Star Wars Boba Fett Nowhere to Hide Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Just when you thought he couldn't get any cooler, Boba Fett is Back in Black! For his comic book event, Nowhere to Hide, the Fett dons all-black armor, and the result is quite possibly the coolest thing anyone has ever seen. This ½ scale, approximately 10-inch bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna! Limit one per account. Bust SRP: $199.00"