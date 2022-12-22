My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki 1/4 Scale Statue Debuts from FREEing

Shoto Todoroki is still a fan-favorite character from the hit anime and manga series My Hero Academia. He has definitely grown since the series first started and has now made it all the way to the Top 3 in Class 1-A. A new season of My Hero Academia is underway, and it seems like it will be a big one for Todoroki and his family as he joins his father as Ground Zero. Tomura Shigaraki is one of the deadliest threats the heroes have come across, and All Might is not here to help. It is up to our fellow heroes to team up and take this big bad down once and for all. FREEing is backing Todoroki's corner as they debut a new 1/4 scale statue!

This massive My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki statue comes in at a whopping 13.85 inches tall. This increased height, and gives anime collectors a very impressive sculpt of the icy hot hero capturing his design right from the hit anime series. A nice fire element is sculpted here and will pair well with any of your other Todoroki collections you own. Hopefully, FREEing has more 1/4 scale My Hero Academia statues up their sleeve, and in the meantime, Todoroki is priced at $305.99. Pre-orders are live right here, with the hero set to arrive in November 2023.

Your My Hero Academia Collection Gets a 1/4 Scale Upgrade

"Presenting a large 1/4 scale figure of Shoto Todoroki! "From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a 1/4 scale figure of one of the main character Izuku Midoriya's rivals, Shoto Todoroki! The figure features the generally calm and collected Todoroki with a strong-willed and determined look in his eyes."

"Note the realistic modeling of the flame coming from his left hand and his distinctive hero suit design, along with several other details that can only be captured in 1/4 scale form! Be sure to add this 34.5cm large-scale figure to your collection!"