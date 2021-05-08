My Little Pony Princess Celestia Comes to Life With Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya continues to expand their spectacular Bishoujo My Little Pony statue line with another new addition to the line up. Princess Celestia has arrived with her own magic as she comes to life and turns human, just like the rest of her sisters. The beauty of Princess Celestia is sculpted to perfection with her magical flowing hair that features a clear design with glitter that shines up the room. From her colorful hair to her gorgeous gown, this statue will be a highlight to any My Little Pony collection. The statue will also feature the pony version of Celestia captures the magic between both designs and will be a great companion piece to other My Little Pony Bishoujo statues. The princess is set to release in December 2021, she is priced at $159.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The princess of the sun that rules over Equestria and Twilight Sparkle's mentor, Princess Celestia, is finally joining the BISHOUJO stylized MY LITTLE PONY lineup! The dress that adorns her is of an original design by Shunya Yamashita and painted in soft pearl color with color gradation. Princess Celestia's mystical flowing hair is made of clear plastic filled with glitter and painted a pearl coloring to bring out a soft and gentle texture like that of warm sunlight. The statue fully captures Princess Celestia's gentle grace as she calmly watches over the Mane 6 ponies as they learn about the magic of friendship."

"The white shimmering pony version of Princess Celestia is set on a separate base and can be displayed independently! Careful attention was given to capture the beautiful details of her elegant silhouette from her mane to tail to result in the most voluminous pony statue up until now. The package design is one that beautifully contrasts to that of Princess Luna's and also includes a hologram design. With so much care placed in each detail of this statue makes this a must-have piece for all MY LITTLE PONY fans!"