NECA Continues 12 Days Of Christmas With Universal Monsters, More

NECA spends the last twelve days of Christmas throwing us collectors a bone every year, giving us a checklist of some of their most popular lines, and creating awesome visuals to save on your phone for when you are out and about hunting for figures. I have them saved all year on mine, and they have helped me out quite a few times as I check off what I have as I find them. The latest lists from over the weekend focused on E.T., classic pulp heroes, Alien, and more. They also included new reveals that Universal Monsters collectors need to take note of.

NECA Loves Their Surprise Reveals

First up is their Defenders of the Earth line, where NECA gives us classic pulp heroes from over the years. This line is already bigger than anyone would have thought and features some excellent versions of these timeless heroes and villains.

Hitting stores right now are their 40th-anniversary E.T. figures. Smartly, if you out on your business hat, they spread the accessories out so that you need all of them to get everything you would want with an E.T. figure.

Next up was NECA's cloth figure line, an underrated one, with a highlight being their epic Elton John figure that was released in the fall.

Their massive Alien line also got its annual update, here's hoping that this line keeps going strong in 2023.

Finally, the NECA Universal Monsters line gets the spotlight. This line is one of the best on the market and only looks stronger going into 2023. Dracula, Creature, Bride, and more will hit stores next year, with the Bride debuting here for the first time. This is also the first confirmation that we will get black-and-white versions of most of these figures.