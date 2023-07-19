Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, sdcc, tmnt

NECA Dazzles the Floor at San Diego Comic Con 2023 Preview Night

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here and we checking out the floor on Preview Night with NECA and their hit collectibles booth this year

We are continuing to hit the floor at San Diego Comic Con 2023 for Preview Night. The NECA Booth is up next and they did not hold back this year with Universal Monsters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Gargoyles, and so much more. There are a lot of sweet surprises here, like DC Comics getting the Toons treatment and new Universal Monsters x TMNT crossover figures inbound. Leonardo becomes the Creature of the Black Lagoon and Raphael seems to be howling at the moon as the Wolfman, which is just hem remarkable sculpts. If you are a Turtles fan, then prepare those bank accounts because NECA is delivering on all fronts with The Last Ronin, TMNT II, Eastman and Laird, and animation. Check out everything at the NECA Booth below and snag up all things NECA right here.

ABOUT NECA:

"NECA is a leading creator, marketer, and global distributor of licensed consumer products based on some of the world's most recognizable movies, video games, comic books, and pop culture. The NECA group of companies includes game developer and publisher WizKids, urban vinyl icon Kidrobot, and Joseph Enterprises, Inc., the creator of Chia Pet, The Clapper and other iconic American products."

"In the years since, NECA has grown immensely, dominating the horror category while becoming a go-to source for toys from more beloved pop culture classics like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Gargoyles, Chucky, and Universal Monsters. Our action figures, prop replicas and other collectibles can be found in Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and in thousands of independent brick and mortar stores across the United States, and we are distributed worldwide to almost every country."

