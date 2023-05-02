Enhance your LEGO City with the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Main Street Set New LEGO sets have arrived for the month of May, one of which features a new LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set with Main Street

A new LEGO Creator set has arrived, giving LEGO City fans a new way to enhance their growing collection. The 3-in-1 LEGO Creator Main Street set comes in at 1,459 pieces and gives master builders three unique creations. Up first is the 3-floor corner hotel, with a music store, a record store with a band on the rooftop, and a café. If that does suit your fancy, then the archway market street with a photo studio and flower shop might be just for you. Lastly, LEGO Creator fans can build a 4-floor art deco apartment building where the six included LEGO minifigures can hang out. Building possibilities are endless with this Main Street set, and it comes in at $139.99. The set is expected to drop on August 1, 2023, and fans can find it right here.

Unbox Your Imagination with LEGO Creator Main Street

"LEGO® fans aged 9+ enjoy a fun trip to the city with this LEGO Creator 3in1 Main Street (31141) building set. It features 4 different buildings: a 3-floor corner hotel, a music store, a record store with a band on the rooftop and a café. Each building connects to form a street scene or can be detached to play with separately. Little builders can create 3 different city models with this LEGO Creator 3in1 playset."

"They can build the Main Street with4 buildings, rebuild it into a 4-floor art deco apartment building with a park, or an archway market street with a photo studio and flower shop. There are also 6 minifigures for role play included with each set. Collect 3 sets and the 3 individual models can be put together to make one extra-large city scene."