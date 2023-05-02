Enhance your LEGO City with the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Main Street Set
New LEGO sets have arrived for the month of May, one of which features a new LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set with Main Street
A new LEGO Creator set has arrived, giving LEGO City fans a new way to enhance their growing collection. The 3-in-1 LEGO Creator Main Street set comes in at 1,459 pieces and gives master builders three unique creations. Up first is the 3-floor corner hotel, with a music store, a record store with a band on the rooftop, and a café. If that does suit your fancy, then the archway market street with a photo studio and flower shop might be just for you. Lastly, LEGO Creator fans can build a 4-floor art deco apartment building where the six included LEGO minifigures can hang out. Building possibilities are endless with this Main Street set, and it comes in at $139.99. The set is expected to drop on August 1, 2023, and fans can find it right here.
Unbox Your Imagination with LEGO Creator Main Street
"LEGO® fans aged 9+ enjoy a fun trip to the city with this LEGO Creator 3in1 Main Street (31141) building set. It features 4 different buildings: a 3-floor corner hotel, a music store, a record store with a band on the rooftop and a café. Each building connects to form a street scene or can be detached to play with separately. Little builders can create 3 different city models with this LEGO Creator 3in1 playset."
"They can build the Main Street with4 buildings, rebuild it into a 4-floor art deco apartment building with a park, or an archway market street with a photo studio and flower shop. There are also 6 minifigures for role play included with each set. Collect 3 sets and the 3 individual models can be put together to make one extra-large city scene."
- 3in1 toy – Kids can play out exciting city stories with this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Main Street (31141) playset, featuring 3 models in 1: a toy city street, an art deco building and a market street
- Endless play – LEGO® fans can build and rebuild 3 different city scenes: a street with a hotel, music store, record store and café; a 4-floor art deco apartment building; or an archway market street
- Access at the back – Each model is open at the back so kids can turn the models around and enjoy playing out fun stories with all the rooms and accessories
- Packed with accessories – Accessories in the Main Street include a coffee machine and musical instruments, the art deco skyscraper features a fridge and a desk and the archway market street has a chaise longue
- 6 minifigures – Includes a coffee shop worker, a hotel receptionist, a singer, a wheelchair user, a child and a store clerk. The characters' hair and torsos can be switched for greater diversity
- A fun build – This 1,459-piece playset provides a rewarding building experience and can be given as a holiday or birthday gift to young LEGO® fans aged 9+ with an interest architecture
- Display item – Measuring over 14.5 in. (38 cm) high, 7 in. (19 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep, the art deco building can be proudly displayed in kids' bedrooms between playtimes