Star Wars Coruscant Trooper Stands Guard as New Hot Toys Reveal

The Clone Wars trend continues with yet another Star Wars Hot Toys reveal. Another Clone Trooper is standing guard as the Coruscant Trooper has been requested to guard their newest prisoner. Under the command of Commander Fox, the Coruscant Guards are here to help bring balance to the Republic with this newest reveal. This 1/6th scale Star Wars will feature 30 points of articulation, with a newly sculpted helmet, and special weathering effects. The features do not stop there with eight swappable hands, a blaster rifle, blaster pistol, and an electrostaff. The electrostaff will have two attachable effect pieces and there will also be two included thermal detonators. The Coruscant Trooper is a perfect addition to the Grand Army of the Republic and will be a nice figure for any Star Wars collection.

Expand your Clone Trooper collection wot this amazing new addition to the Clone Wars figure Hot Toys line. Any Star Wars fan knows tales of the Coruscant Troopers and now fans can make their own with this figure. Pre-orders are not live just yet but they should be going live soon and will be found here. I would not expect to see a price of over $250 and I imagine we will see a late 2021 or early 2022 release date. Do not miss out on some of the other Star Wars: The Clone Wars figure like Darth Maul, Captain Rex, and Ahsoka Tano.

"This elite group of clones guards was led by Clone Commander Fox™. It was their task to keep the peace on Coruscant™, to protect important buildings, and to supplement the job of the Senate Guard. They escorted Jedi™ and other senatorial dignitaries to protect them on official missions. They were also the group in charge of hunting down Ahsoka Tano™ when she was accused of murder in the wake of the Jedi Temple bombing. Inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animation series, Hot Toys is pleased introduce the new 1/6th scale Coruscant Guard collectible figure! The highly detailed collectible figure features meticulously crafted and finely detailed recreation of Clone Trooper armor and helmet, Coruscant Guard's distinctive armor color with weather effects, an assortment of weapons and a display base! Expand your trooper collection with the new 1/6th scale Coruscant Guard Collectible Figure!"

Specifications

Product Code: TMS025

Product Name: Coruscant Guard™

Height: Approximately 30 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Newly developed Coruscant Guard helmet with weathering effects

The 1/6th scale Coruscant Guard™ Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Coruscant Guard in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Newly developed Coruscant Guard helmet with weathering effects

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of blaster holding hands

One (1) pair of baton holding hands

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Coruscant Guard armor with red details and weathering effects

One (1) red colored belt

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of red colored boots with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) electrostaff

Accessories:

Two (2) electricity effect accessories (attachable to the electrostaff)

Two (2) thermal detonators

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Star Wars Coruscant Trooper Stands Guard as the Newest Hot Toys Reveal. The next Star Wars Hot Toys figure has been revealed as another Trooper is standing guard for one of the most dangerous threats in the galaxy.