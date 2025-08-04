Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: harry potter, NECA

NECA Debuts Harry Potter Gryffindor Common Room Display House

Return to Hogwarts with NECA as they unveil a new Harry Potter collectible with the Gryffindor Common Room Display House

Article Summary NECA unveils a limited-edition Harry Potter Gryffindor Common Room diorama for collectors.

Only 3,000 hand-numbered pieces will be released, arriving November 2025 for $299.99 each.

The display features detailed customizable artifacts, furniture, and magical LED lighting effects.

Perfect for fans, the diorama fits 3.75" figures, with optional Harry Potter trio figure set available.

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the Room with a View: Harry Potter Gryffindor Common Room by NECA. In collaboration with Department 56, a limited‑edition diorama is designed to transport collectors directly into the heart of Gryffindor Tower. Scheduled for release in November 2025, this magical diorama is limited to just 3,000 individually numbered pieces. The display measures approximately 17.25" × 8" × 12", offering an impressively detailed scene that is not a mere decorative trinket, but an immersive sanctuary for Harry Potter fans to enhance their collection.

The Harry Potter mini replica is customizable as well, with twenty‑four unique artifacts, from spell‑book to heirloom relics and furniture, allowing wizards, witches, and Muggles to choose how they want to display it. NECA was sure to include LEDs throughout, allowing for some magical ambient lighting to be featured throughout. No figures are included, but a 3.75" figure would probably be the best, but NECA is also offering a trio of non-articulated figures as well. Pre-orders for the Harry Potter: Gryffindor Common Room Diorama are already live for $299.99 with a November 2025 release date.

Harry Potter Gryffindor Common Room Display House – NECA

"Ascend the spiral stair to the very heart of Gryffindor Tower, where valour makes its abode and vistas stir the soul. A Room with a View is no mere trinket or tableau – it is a richly conjured diorama of the fabled Gryffindor Common Room, brimming with depth, drama, and delightful detail. A sanctuary for the brave-hearted, lore-minded, and seekers of enchantment."

"Pass through the weathered stone archway into a realm cloaked in tapestry-draped walls where floating lanterns lend a golden hush to the air. At the centre, a soaring stained glass window beckons with a vision suspended in eternal twilight, a glimpse into a world both known and imagined. This First Edition treasure is conjured by Department 56 in alliance with NECA, crafted with rare fidelity and narrative devotion. Only 3,000 hand-numbered pieces of this inaugural offering shall ever be produced, rendering it a most rare and storied acquisition."

