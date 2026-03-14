Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The 90s Are Calling with New McFarlane Toys Batman Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts some brand new 7” scale Batman figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new 90s Justice League Batman figure before losing the DC license to Mattel.

Figure ditches 8-bit deco for a clean, classic look with bright blue colors and a wired soft goods cape.

Includes an aggressive Batman head sculpt, display base, and collectible art card for fans and collectors.

Available for pre-order now at $26.99; expected to ship in late March 2026 for Batman collectors.

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end as McFarlane Toys is sadly losing the license to DC Comics figures. Mattel will be taking over the license at the end of the year, with more Collector's Edition figures arriving from Mattel in Q1 2027. However, that is not stopping McFarlane Toys; they still have a bunch of new figures arriving throughout the rest of the year. One of which is a re-release/repaint of their Justice League Task Force Batman, which was released last year. Justice League Task Force was a 1995 fighting video game that was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and the Sega Genesis. It captures the iconic suits and heroes of the Justice League from the 90s, and McFarlane brought them to life with fun new figures with 8-bit deco.

However, a new 90s Justice League Batman is here, which removes that digital deco for a single "not Build-A-Figure" release that will still keep those blues bright. The Dark Knight will return with a more aggressive head sculpt and will keep its sleek, must-have wired soft goods cape. That digitalized deco has been nicely removed, and no accessories are included besides a display base and a collectible art card. For fans who want to finish their 90s Justice League collection, look no further: pre-orders are already live for $26.99 with a late March 2026 release.

DC Multiverse – Batman (90's Justice League)

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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