Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman (Injustice Gang) Red Platinum Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts some brand new 7” scale Batman figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Batman (Injustice Gang) Red Platinum edition from the iconic JLA: Rock of Ages arc.

This 7-inch scale Batman figure features a unique sinister design inspired by Grant Morrison’s classic storyline.

Figure comes with a collectible card and display base, exclusive to specialty retailers like GameStop for $26.99.

Pre-orders are now live with an expected shipping date set for May 2026 for collectors and Batman fans.

McFarlane Toys is stepping into the DC Multiverse once again as they bring a new selection of Batman figures to life. JLA: Rock of Ages is one of the more iconic stories in the JLA series, which was written by Grant Morrison. The arc runs through JLA #10–15 and features a major conflict between the Justice League and the villain alliance known as the Injustice Gang. The team is led by Lex Luthor, who organizes several powerful villains to defeat the League. At one point, sinister versions of the Justice League come into action, including Injustice Gang Batman, which McFarlane Toys is now bringing to life as a special Red Platinum edition release.

This evil Dark Knight is ready to cause some chaos and madness in your growing DC Comics collection. The figure features a body similar to the Spawn/Batman figure but will now have purple deco, a plastic cape, and a wicked Injustice Gang logo. He will have a terrifying smiling head sculpt, and no accessories are included besides a display base and a collectible card. Pre-orders for the Injustice Gang Batman are live on specialty stores like GameStop for $26.99 with a late March/ April release.

Batman (Injustice Gang) (JLA: Rock of Ages) Red Platinum Edition

"It's cosmic adventure on a grand scale as the JUSTICE LEAGUE aces off against LEX LUTHOR's newly assembled INJUSTICE GANG while the fate of the Earth itself hangs in the balance. To make matters worse the JUSTICE LEAGUE is informed that LUTHOR's ultimate weapon, a mystic stone of incalculable power, must not be destroyed."

"And that's just the beginning! Later in the far flung heroes of the 853rd century and the machiavellian manipulations of the vile god DARKSIED and the result is, quite literally, a race through time to put a stop to an evil that threatens all of existence!"

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