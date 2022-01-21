Beast Kingdom Reveals 100 Piece Toy Story Master Craft Statue

Beast Kingdom is back with another Disney and Pixar Master Craft statue as we see the return of the dynamic duo from Toy Story. Woody and Buzz Lightyear are back with a high-end statue set that captures their black and white design before all of the added colors. The statue set will be limited to only 100 pieces worldwide, which is crazy, and even in black and white, they are loaded with detail. Sheriff Woody will stand roughly 18" tall, Buzz Lightyear will stand just shy of 15" with both statues coming on a display base. Woody's Sheriff's Badge will be gold embellished, adding a little flair to his leadership in the Toy Story world. Both statues are beautifully done and will be a must-own collectible for any Toy Story fans. Prices and release date are not known just yet, but fans should be able to find the set here when it finally arrives.

'You've got a friend in me' the words that many of us still remember ushered in the theme song of Toy Story, the magical tale of friendship and wonder! Beast Kingdom's 'Master Craft' series is the epitome of high-end statue manufacturing, and what better way to celebrate high-end craftmanship than bringing to life two of the most celebrated friends in animation history, with Buzz Lightyear and Woody! With an individually numbered base, the Toy Story Master Craft series of loving high-end statues are ready to take over a desk near you!

"Woody" and "Buzz Lightyear" launched a special edition, the statue and the floor part all use all black effect design, presenting the black and white sense of the animation before the color, with gold embellished with Woody's Sergeant badge so that the statue has the finishing touch, providing collectors with more different options! It's limited to 100 pieces worldwide. Be sure to quickly grab this before they are sold out!How can you let go of such a classic collectible?

Product Measurements：

Woody Approx. H46* W23.5* D23.5 cm.

Buzz Approx. H38* W25* D24 cm.