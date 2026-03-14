Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

White Lantern Batman Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Line

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts some brand new 7” scale Batman figures are on the way

Article Summary White Lantern Batman joins McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse line in a new 7-inch Red Platinum Edition figure.

Inspired by DC’s Brightest Day event, Batman sports a silver-and-white suit with the White Lantern symbol.

Figure features Ultra Articulation, a plastic cape, unique screaming head sculpt, and collectible art card.

Pre-orders for White Lantern Batman are available now at GameStop for $26.99, shipping March 2026.

Brightest Day was a major DC Comics crossover storyline that ran from 2010 to 2011. It acts as the direct sequel to the massive Green Lantern event Blackest Night, which involved the rise of the undead Black Lantern Corps. After the war ends, a variety of heroes and villains who had previously died are mysteriously brought back to life by the cosmic entity known as White Entity. This was a big moment for the DC Comics Universe, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing White Lantern Batman to life with a new DC Multiverse figure.

This new release is very similar to the previous Darkest Night BAF Wave Batman, released years ago, but will now be a single release and a Red Platinum Edition drop. The Dark Knight will be embracing a new silver-and-white costume with the white lantern symbol in the center. No accessories are included; his cape will be plastic, and he will have a chaotic, screaming head sculpt. Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse of White Lantern Batman Red Platinum Edition are already live on GameStop for $26.99 with a late March 2026 release.

White Lantern Batman (Brightest Day) Red Platinum Edition

"Don't miss the hottest event in comics as BRIGHTEST DAY continues with the search for a new White Lantern. And Martian Manhunter returns to Mars as we discover the origin of the creature mysteriously stalking him. Plus, the evil within Firestorm now haunts Professor Stein And Hawkman betrayed!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Include base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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