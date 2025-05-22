Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd

Diamond Select Toys Shut Down – Say Goodbye to Those Pre-Orders

The toy industry is changing all around us including layoffs and closures across the board and the shut down of Diamond Select Toys

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys shut down after Ad Populum acquired assets from Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy.

All DST and Gentle Giant Ltd. staff laid off, with both brands ceasing operations under new ownership.

Uncertainty surrounds pending Diamond Select Toys pre-orders and upcoming collectible releases for 2025.

Collectors face delays and possible cancellations for DST’s Marvel, Star Wars, and pop culture collectibles.

In May 2025, the comic book and collectibles industry faced a significant upheaval as Diamond Comic Distributors underwent a major restructuring. Following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in January, Diamond's assets, including Diamond Select Toys (DST) and Gentle Giant Ltd., were acquired by Ad Populum, the parent company of NECA, Kidrobot, and WizKids. However, shortly after the acquisition, reports emerged (including right here at Bleeding Cool) that Diamond Select Toys had been effectively shut down, with the entire staff laid off as part of Ad Populum's immediate restructuring measures. Among the shutdowns, Gentle Giant Ltd., also known for its high-quality collectibles, was also impacted, with operations ceasing and employees dismissed.

These closures have left many in the industry uncertain about the future of pending product releases and pre-orders. While the websites for Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant remain online, it's unclear how existing orders will be fulfilled. Diamond Select has a wide variety of collectibles that were revealed months ago and have yet to be released. This includes new Diamond Select figures for Deadpool & Wolverine, The Lord of the Rings, and House of the Dragon. Other releases include action figures, the Arcade Machine reissues for Tron, Annihilation, and plenty of Diamond Gallery statues.

On top of that, Gentle Giant Ltd. has been crafting an impressive amount of Star Wars and Marvel Comics collectibles. Among those still set to release, there are the Jumbo Kenner Star Wars figures, limited edition Young Marvel statues, and so much more. A massive shutdown like this easily creates a shift in the collectibles landscape, affecting retailers, collectors, and fans who have long supported these iconic brands. It is unclear what Ad Populum will do with these assets, but it is doubtful NECA will release them. As of right now, pre-orders are still live for all of these non-released collectibles, but new release dates have been added for Q4 2025. It would be best to say that, with all operations being stopped, most, if not all, of these releases are not going to be releases. However, it is unclear what the future holds for DST and Gentle Giant Ltd, so stay tuned right here on Bleeding Cool for any new updates.

