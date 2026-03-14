Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Batman: Hush 2 DC Multiverse Figure Coming Soon

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts some brand new 7” scale Batman figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse Batman: Hush 2 figure with a classic grey and blue batsuit design

Figure features a first-ever soft goods wired cape for Hush, swappable hands, two batarangs, and an art card

Pre-orders for the Batman: Hush 2 figure are live now for $26.99, releasing in March 2026

Part of an upcoming wave including Batman Injustice Gang, White Lantern, 90s Justice League, and Damien Wayne

Batman: Hush is one of the most famous Batman stories ever made, and more than 20 years later, DC created a sequel. Batman: Hush 2 (also called H2SH) reunites the original creative team: writer Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee, for a new story that was set to end the ongoing comic run. The comic has been delayed for quite some time, but fans will get it eventually, and McFarlane Toys was sure to cash in on it as they debut a new Caped Crusader DC Multiverse figure. The DC Multiverse might be ending at McFarlane, but they are making sure everyone has a Batman in their collection, including one from Hush 2.

A new Hush 2 Dark Knight is here with that signature lighter grey and blue batsuit, with a new head sculpt. This design will also finally get a soft goods wired cape, unlike the previous Hush figures, which only had plastic ones. Batman will come with a pair of swappable hands, two batarangs, a display base, and a collectible art card. This figure is a must-have for any DC Comics collector, and pre-orders are already live for $26.99. He is set to release in late March 2026 along with the Injustice Gang, White Lantern, 90s Justice League, and Damien Wayne versions of this Caped Crusader.

DC Multiverse – DC Comics: Hush 2 Batman

"As a child, Bruce Wayne™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes two batarang, extra hands and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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