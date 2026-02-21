Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Review | Tagged: hasbro, hulk, Marvel Legends

Let's Take A Look At the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Hulk

Hasbro continues to get Maximum as they just revealed their new Thor figure, so lets take a look at the previous Maximum Hulk

Article Summary Marvel Legends Maximum Series Hulk stands 8.5” tall with 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing.

Includes three swappable comic-inspired head sculpts capturing classic Hulk looks from iconic artists.

Comes with Thunder Clap effects, punching accessories, and a missile prop to enhance display options.

Soft skin torso design offers realistic flexibility, though long-term durability may concern some collectors.

The Marvel Legends Maximum Series is Hasbro's new premium tier within their popular Marvel Legends line. It is designed to go beyond the standard Legends figures by offering enhanced articulation, more accessories, and richer comic‑inspired details. Three figures have already been released under the title, including Spider-Man, Deadpool, and the latest, Hulk. During the last Marvel Legends Livestream, Hasbro unveiled that Maximum Series Thor is the next hero to make a landing. So it was time to shine some light on this line with one of the more controversial releases, Maximum Hulk.

This jolly green giant comes in at 8.5" tall and is focused on some of his iconic comic book incarnations over the years. Hulk features 30 points of articulation, including a fully poseable head, arms, legs, feet, and shoulder mechanisms, letting fans recreate dynamic smashing poses like Thunder Clap. Hasbro did incorporate a soft skin upper torso cover to help capture these poses, which many fans have not been a fan of. However, this design has been a treat and has undoubtedly helped articulate the agility and flexibility the Hulk has shown on screen and in comics.

As for accessories, he comes with some Thunder Clap effects that do not work, but he does have some nice punching effects that can be captured. The included missile is a nice touch, and it comes apart, showing off his strength. The biggest highlight is the three swappable heads that easily capture the iconic Hulk designs over the years. For his screaming head, it best represents Ed McGuinness's time (check Hulk Grand Design #1 Cover C). For the white eyed head sculpt, Dale Keown shines through, and something immortal rises (check Immortal Hulk #1 Cover E). Lastly, there is the Mike Deodato Jr. sculpt, which captures a more iconic, primitive design (see Incredible Hulk #60, Vol. 2).

Each of these sculpts brings a lot of fun to your displays, but being a "Maximum" release, we should also have gotten a classic head. The rubber chest is fine, but there's a concern about wear and tear over the years if you pose him in a single stretched position, like a Hot Toys figure. However, I have missed most of the previous Hulk Marvel Legends releases, so this was a must-buy for my growing Marvel Comics collection, and I do not regret a thing. The classic green, ripped purple pants, the fantastic alternate heads, and even the effects are all a delight. If you need a Hulk for your collection, then snag up one of these, as it delivers everything you need to SMASH!

