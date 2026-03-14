Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Friday the 13th, NECA

NECA Debuts Friday the 13th: The Game Part 8 Jason Release

NECA is back with a new Friday the 13th: The Game figure as they dig up a new apperance with the deadly Part 8 Jason

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Friday the 13th: The Game action figure featuring Jason from Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan

This 7-inch collectible showcases Jason’s battle-damaged, waterlogged look with a removable, decayed mask

Figure includes interchangeable hands, mask, and axe accessory; perfect for horror and Jason Voorhees collectors

Pre-orders are open at the NECA Store for $29.99 with a scheduled Q4 2026 release date

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan is the eighth installment in the long-running horror slasher franchise. Just like the previous films, this one follows the infamous unkillable killer Jason Voorhees. Jason has been accidentally revived from the depths of Crystal Lake by an underwater electrical surge. Much of the film actually takes place on a ship, as he stows away to stalk his next victims. Jason takes this killer voyage to New York City, where he will truly take on Manhattan. NECA is now bringing Jason back to life with a brand new 7" scale figure as part of their ongoing Friday the 13th: The Game line.

A lot of detail went into the horror icon, with battle-damaged clothing, a waterlogged look, and even a removable mask that reveals his decaying, horrifying face. Just like other NECA Friday the 13th figures, Part 8 Jason will also include a variety of interchangeable hands, his removable mask, and an axe to help get the job done. Packaging has not been shown, but NECA mentioned that its signature window box packaging will be featured. Pre-orders are already live on the NECA Store for $29.99 with a Q4 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more Friday the 13th: The Game releases, like the Pamela Shrine Diorama.

Friday the 13th: The Game – Part 8 Jason 7" Scale Action Figure

"From the hit Friday the 13th: The Game comes a new Jason Voorhees figure from NECA! This fully articulated 7-inch scale action figure captures the relentless slasher in all his menacing glory. From his weathered mask to his battle-damaged clothing, every sculpted detail reflects the decayed, waterlogged look that made Part 8 Jason a fan favorite. This action figure includes interchangeable hands, mask, and axe accessory and comes in collector-friendly window box packaging. A must-have addition to your Jason collection!"

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