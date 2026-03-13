Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New $27 Star Wars: TVC Baze Malbus Figure

Expand your Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a new figure from Hasbro as Baze Malbus is back and ready for action

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new 3.75-inch Baze Malbus figure for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection.

Features premium photo-realistic sculpting, a soft goods cape, and updated card back packaging.

Includes signature repeater cannon, taser, flexible coolant tube, and tank backpack as accessories.

Priced at $27.99, the figure is available for preorder now and ships July 2026—sparking price debate.

Things are getting pretty crazy for Star Wars collectors as Hasbro has just unveiled its latest Vintage Collection figure. Hasbro is returning to the events of Rogue One with a brand new 3.75-inch figure of the infamous Baze Malbus. This iconic hero was part of the infamous crew that sparked the Rebellion and helped secure the Death Star plans for the Rebels. Baze Malbus is now getting a new, updated TVC figure that will use photo-realistic tech sculpting and a soft goods cape.

Baze will also come with a few other accessories like a taser, his signature repeater cano, and updated card back packaging. This figure is beautifully done; however, Hasbro has priced it at $27.99. This is the exact same value as one of the 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series figures, which has definitely raised some eyebrows. Almost $30 for a 3.75" figure is pretty wild, but fans can secure one today on Hasbro Pulse with Baze set for a July 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Baze Malbus

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with this Baze Malbus action figure from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Vintage-inspired Star Wars figurines feature premium detail and design across product, deco, and packaging that fans have come to know and love. TVC recreates nostalgic characters and new fan favorites, inspired by the nostalgic 3.75-inch Kenner toys of the 1970s and 1980s. May the Force be with you!"

The Vintage Collection introduces a collector-grade Baze Malbus to the line, an upgrade from the character's last Hasbro release in 2016.

Pose out Baze Malbus with his included signature repeater cannon with flexible coolant tube and tank backpack, plus a taser that plugs into his belt.

Featuring a Kenner-inspired cardback with a unique VC number for collectability and a low-tack Deluxe sticker treatment on the front blister.

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