NECA Debuts Texas Chainsaw Massacre Poster Leatherface Figure

NECA is back with a new 50th anniversary for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a new Ultimate Poster Leatherface Figure

Figure captures Leatherface’s look from the iconic 1974 movie poster, complete with chainsaw accessory

Collector-friendly window packaging pays tribute to the original horror film’s legendary poster art

Limited NECA Store exclusive, the 7-inch Leatherface figure is available for pre-order at $39.99

Leatherface, the iconic chainsaw-wielding killer, made his terrifying debut in Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974). This film easily helped redefine horror with more raw, documentary-style intensity and visceral realism. The film does have some realistic roots as it is loosely inspired by real-life murderer Ed Gein. However, the slasher, Leatherface, is part of a deranged, cannibalistic family that lives in rural Texas. In 1974, he came across a group of friends who happened to stumble upon their house while traveling. Things do not go well for this group as they encounter Leatherface, who is iconic for his chainsaw and masks made of human skin.

The horror of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now celebrating its 50th anniversary, and NECA is honoring the film with a new collectible. The next figure in NECA's Poster Series line is slamming his way into the scene with a figure inspired by his poster appearance for the original film. With new deco to match that poster, Leatherface stands 7" tall and just comes with a chainsaw accessory. This figure is placed in window-style packaging, capturing that iconic movie poster, making it a perfect addition to any horror collection. The 50th Anniversary Poster Series Texas Chainsaw Massacre figure is priced at $39.99. It is a NECA Store exclusive, and pre-orders are already live online with a Q3 2025 release.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 50th – Poster Series Leatherface

"Celebrate 50 years of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with the next figure in NECA's Poster Series line! The classic 1974 slasher film by Tobe Hooper changed horror cinema forever, and now you can own a piece of its history with this Ultimate Leatherface action figure. Posed and painted to match his look on the iconic movie poster, Leatherface stands in 7-inch scale and comes with a chainsaw accessory. NECA's Poster Series pays homage to famous movie posters with figures and packaging reflecting the original poster art."

