NECA Reveals New Disney's Lilo & Stitch Gold Suit Elvis Stitch Figure

The world of the hit animated film Lilo & Stitch comes to NECA as they debut new figures for 626 including Gold Suit Elvis

Standing 3” tall, the highly detailed Experiment 626 figure features three alternate head sculpts.

Accessories include swappable eyes, a guitar, microphone, and collector-friendly packaging.

Pre-order this officially licensed figure now for $36.99 with a release date set for September 2025.

In Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Stitch, also known as Experiment 626, gains some appreciation for Elvis Presley due to Lilo's love for his music. To help Stitch learn proper behavior, Lilo teaches him to impersonate Elvis, dressing him up in his signature white jumpsuit, styling his fur into a pompadour, and having him play a ukulele. This leads to hilarious antics, including Stitch playing to a crowd, but the cameras are more startling than expected, which ultimately causes more trouble than good. Despite this, these scenes help highlight Stitch's attempt to integrate into Lilo's world and become part of her "Ohana" (family).

NECA wants 626 to be part of your Ohana now as they debut a new set of Elvis-inspired Stitch figures. This fan-favorite design comes to life with an officially licensed Stitch as Elvis figure showing off a new Gold Suit look. Experiment 626 is highly detailed and will stand 3" tall, with a nice set of accessories being included. Take to the stage with three different head sculpts, along with swappable eyes, a microphone, and ga uitar. Pre-orders for Disney's Lilo & Stitch Ultimate Gold Suit Elvis are already live for $36.99 with a September 2025 release.

Disney: Lilo & Stitch – Ultimate Gold Suit Elvis Stitch

"Are you ready to rock? The "Disney Stitch Inspired by Elvis®" collection is the perfect way to celebrate Disney Stitch and show your love for the legendary rock star, Elvis Presley! These officially licensed creations featuring Disney Stitch dressed up in signature Elvis looks are sure to add some rock 'n' roll charm and nostalgia to your collection!"

"Your action figure ohana won't be complete without this Ultimate Gold Suit Elvis figure from NECA. Dressed up in an iconic Elvis outfit, this Disney Stitch articulated figure stands over 3 inches tall and is ready to perform all the hits! Accessories include interchangeable heads, hands, hair pieces, and eye plates, plus guitar and microphone stand. Comes in collector-friendly packaging. Est. Shipping: Q3 2025!"

