NECA Unveils TMNT The Last Ronin: The Lost Years Grammy April

Coming out of the incredible TMNT comic series The Last Ronin - The Lost Years, Grammy April has arrived with Baby Yi & Moja

In The Last Ronin: The Lost Years, April O'Neil plays a crucial role in preserving the legacy of the Ninja Turtles while raising a new generation of warriors. After the fall of the original Turtles and the loss of her husband, Casey Jones, April survives the Foot Clan's rule and fights to keep hope alive. While staying hidden, she prepares for the future after losing the last original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle with Michelangelo. After his death, four new Turtles are discovered with Yi, Uno, Odyn, and Moja. These young mutants are now raised in secret alongside April's daughter, Casey Marie Jones, showing that the future will always have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. NECA is now bringing Granny April to life as they debut their first The Last Ronin: The Lost Years figure.

The set will also feature baby Yi & Moja, so one can expect a Casey Marie Jones figure in the future with Odyn and Mojo. Coming in at 7" tall, April is about to have her hands full with these rascals that are all nicely sculpted with comic book details. A few accessories are included, with swappable hands for Granny and a wreck, along with headphones and a music player. A new era of TMNT is upon us, and pre-orders are already live. Fans can snag up the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Grammy April with Baby Yi & Moja for $49.99. They are set to arrive in March 2025, and will be on the lookout for more of The Last Ronin's reveals from NECA in the future.

TMNT: (The Last Ronin – The Lost Years) – Grammy April

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin – The Lost Years! The tale of the Last Ronin's first mission continues as new secrets from the Turtles' past are revealed. For the very first time, it's an all-new Turtle debut of Yi and Moja! Joined by Grammy April, these NECA action figures stand in 7-inch scale and feature all-new sculpts. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original illustrations by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

