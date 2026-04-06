Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys
Neo-Gotham Awaits with McFarlane Toys Batman Beyond 1:3 Cowl
Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they bring new Batman cowls to life in 1:3 scale
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys unveils a 1:3 scale Batman Beyond Cowl, inspired by the futuristic Neo-Gotham series.
- This collectible replicates Terry McGinnis’s sleek high-tech Batsuit, standing approximately 7 inches tall.
- Batman Beyond's legacy continues with mature themes and unique villains from Gotham's cyberpunk future.
- The Batman Beyond Cowl Replica is up for pre-order now, releasing April 2026 for Batman collectors and fans.
Batman Beyond is a futuristic animated series that would reimagine the legacy of Batman in a cyberpunk Gotham City called Neo-Gotham. The show follows the tale of teenager Terry McGinnis, who takes up the mantle of Batman under the guidance of an elderly Bruce Wayne. After discovering Bruce's secret identity and suffering his own personal tragedy, Terry becomes the new Dark Knight. He uses an advanced, high-tech Batsuit, provided by Bruce Wayne, equipped with flight capabilities, enhanced strength, stealth systems, and even artificial intelligence support. McFarlane Toys now brings Neo-Gotham to life with a new 1:3 replica as part of their growing Batman Cowl Collection.
Batman Beyond Cowl Replica
Pre-Order Links: Entertainment Earth • Big Bad Toy Store
A new Dark Knight™, trained by none other than a retired Bruce Wayne™, protects a futuristic Gotham of the 21st century
Product Features:
- 1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on BATMAN BEYOND
- Stands approximately 7″ tall
- Includes display stand