Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Neo-Gotham Awaits with McFarlane Toys Batman Beyond 1:3 Cowl

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they bring new Batman cowls to life in 1:3 scale

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 1:3 scale Batman Beyond Cowl, inspired by the futuristic Neo-Gotham series.

This collectible replicates Terry McGinnis’s sleek high-tech Batsuit, standing approximately 7 inches tall.

Batman Beyond's legacy continues with mature themes and unique villains from Gotham's cyberpunk future.

The Batman Beyond Cowl Replica is up for pre-order now, releasing April 2026 for Batman collectors and fans.

Batman Beyond is a futuristic animated series that would reimagine the legacy of Batman in a cyberpunk Gotham City called Neo-Gotham. The show follows the tale of teenager Terry McGinnis, who takes up the mantle of Batman under the guidance of an elderly Bruce Wayne. After discovering Bruce's secret identity and suffering his own personal tragedy, Terry becomes the new Dark Knight. He uses an advanced, high-tech Batsuit, provided by Bruce Wayne, equipped with flight capabilities, enhanced strength, stealth systems, and even artificial intelligence support. McFarlane Toys now brings Neo-Gotham to life with a new 1:3 replica as part of their growing Batman Cowl Collection.

Batman Beyond always stood out for its darker tone and mature storytelling, building on the foundation laid by Batman: The Animated Series. It would introduce its own cast of unique futuristic villains, such as the Jokerz gang, and explore the legacy of old Caped Crusader enemies. Terry McGinnis's Batsuit is a sleek and tight black suit with a red bat logo, pointed ears, and red wings. McFarlane Toys was sure to capture this style with its new 1:3 Replica Cowl that comes in at roughly 7" tall. Whether you want to remember the return of Joker in his new shocking and reimagined way, or want to remember the greatest team-up with Static Shock, then look no further. The Batman Beyond 1:3 Replica is already up for pre-order for $17.99 and is set to arrive later in April 2026.

Batman Beyond Cowl Replica

Pre-Order Links: Entertainment Earth • Big Bad Toy Store

A new Dark Knight™, trained by none other than a retired Bruce Wayne™, protects a futuristic Gotham of the 21st century

Product Features:

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on BATMAN BEYOND

Stands approximately 7″ tall

Includes display stand

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