New Batman & Robin Batmobile Set Coming Soon from LEGO

LEGO is racing on in with a brand new set of vehicle sets including the return to Gotham with Batman and his signature rides

This Batmobile features a sleek, neon-lit 90s design, capturing the movie's iconic campy style.

The set includes 272 pieces, a silver armored Batman minifigure, and a commemorative gold coin.

Each purchase offers a DLC code for exclusive Batmobile content in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

The 20th anniversary of Batman has arrived at LEGO, and they are celebrating with some new sets. The legacy often Batmobile is coming to life, and we have already seen a few of these sets arrive with Batman v. Superman and The Batman. It s now time to return to the 90s with the more controversial versions of the Batmobile in the franchise's history with Batman & Robin (1997). This film is a classic 90s superhero movie with over-the-top action, a campy design, and one-liners that could easily bring down Gotham. However, it is a film that is very near and dear to 90s kids' hearts, as it introduced them to the world of Batman, and now they can build his signature ride.

This Batmobile features a sleek, futuristic look with neon lights and exaggerated curves, designed to match the film's campy tone. Coming in at 272 pieces, this car measures 2.5" tall, 9" long, and 2.5" wide, with a silver armored LEGO Batman figure being included. Collectors will be able to build up their Bat-Garage with this release, which will also include a special DLC code for the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight video game. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $29.99 with a March 1, 2026, release date.

LEGO – Batman & Robin Batmobile

"Play out iconic super-hero adventures or create an impressive display with this Batman & Robin™ Batmobile™ (76333), a building toy gift for boys, girls and kids ages 9 years old and up. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of LEGO® DC Batman, this collectible merchandise features the iconic car, plus a Batman minifigure with a fabric cape and a commemorative 20th anniversary golden coin."

"This is an authentically detailed replica of the Batmobile from the BATMAN & ROBIN™ movie. The Batman minifigure can fit into the cockpit and the commemorative coin fits beneath the car's removable hood. Set contains 272 pieces. Bonus digital unlock feature: Redeem the Batman & Robin Batmobile and a golden variant of the Batmobile in the video game LEGO Batman – Legacy of the Dark Knight™. Scan the QR code on the building instructions and follow the directions."

