New DC Comics Page Punchers Green Lantern Hal Jordan Revealed

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of DC Comics Page Punchers figure

Hal Jordan comes in his modern costume with two Green Lantern effects and a display base included.

Each figure is packed with a reprint of Green Lantern #48 and a collectible character art card.

Jessica Cruz arrives as a Chase Variant, with pre-orders live now for a January 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures, which brings toys and comics together. This new set is bringing some iconic heroes to life once more, including the return of Hal Jordan, one of DC Comics' most famous Green Lanterns. First appearing in Showcase #22 (1959), Hal Jordan was created by writer John Broome and artist Gil Kane. Hal is a fearless test pilot who is chosen by the dying alien Abin Sur to wield a Green Lantern power ring, a weapon fueled by willpower and imagination.

As a member of the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps, Hal protects Space Sector 2814 and Earth from cosmic threats. He is now back with a new figure for your DC Comics collection, featuring Hal in his modern Green Lantern costume. This cosmic hero comes with two Green Lantern effects, a display base, a collectible art card, and a reprint copy of DC Comics: Green Lantern #48. To make things more interesting Lantern Jessica Cruz will be offered as a Chase Variant for this release, so prepare for her arriving instead of Hal. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99 with a January 2026 release date.

Hal Jordan (DC Comics Page Punchers: Green Lanterns #48

"REBEL RUN part one! They've seen anomalies within the rings turn into universal nightmares, and now it's up to their greatest Lantern, Hal Jordan, to relieve Jess of her ring!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include two Green Lantern effects and figure base.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

