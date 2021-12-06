New Harry Potter Magical Trunk Building Set Arrives from LEGO

The 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter is here, and LEGO has easily been capturing the magical franchise throughout 2021. Even in 2022, that is not stopping them as they reveal their new Magical Truck set that features 603 pieces. The construction set features the luggage that the students of Hogwarts carry that can now be customized to show off the colors of your favorite house. To make things even more interesting, the set includes 5 customizable Harry Potter themed mini-figures that will help move your collection and your Magical Truck story forward. The Truck will also have customizable furniture and accessories that will allow fans to build three sets with the Sorting Ceremony, a Great Hall feast, and the Common Room. Your Wizarding World comes to lief with this awesome Harry Potter set, and fans will be able to find it here for $59.99 on January 1, 2022.

"Personalized and portable, the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Magical Trunk (76399) for ages 8+ is bursting with a magical mix of customizable places and people from the Harry Potter movies. Just like the iconic Hogwarts students' trunks, kids can add different Hogwarts House colors and fun stickers to make this LEGO brick version their own. Among the contents is a large selection of minifigure parts – including a range of hair and diverse skin tones – so kids can build up to 5 characters from the Harry Potter movies and design new Hogwarts students of their own."

"A wide assortment of customizable furniture and accessories from the movies give kids ideas and inspiration to bring their imaginative Hogwarts adventures to life. There are also 3 classic movie stories to play out: the Sorting Ceremony; a Great Hall feast; and the Common Room. When the action's over, everything packs away neatly in the trunk so kids can take the Hogwarts magic wherever they go."

