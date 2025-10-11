Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: IT, NECA, Pennywise

New IT: Welcome to Derry Pennywise Figure Arrives from NECA

Coming to life from the upcoming series Welcome to Derry, NECA has crafted up some new Pennywise figures for your collection

IT: Welcome to Derry is taking horror fans back to Derry once again with a brand new prequel series set to premiere in late October 2025 on HBO and Max. The series is set to serve as a backstory for the recent remake of the It films (2017 / 2019). The first season is set to take place in 1962 in Derry, Maine, following newcomers Leroy Hanlon and his wife Charlotte, as they have just moved to town with their son Will. However, the disappearance of children begins to occur, with Pennywise making his return. NECA is already ready to bring the horror of Pennywise the Clown back with a brand new figure inspired by IT: Welcome to Derry.

Just like previous versions of the twisted demon, NECA has included a nice sculpt for him as he wears his signature clown costume. He will feature a nice set of swappable expressions and an interchangeable ruffle part as he snacks on his next meal. A lot of creepy details have been put into his figure, and of course, he will come with his iconic balloon. Just be sure to keep it away from the sewers. Pre-orders for the new IT: Welcome to Derry Ultimate Pennywise are already up for pre-order at $41.99 with a Q2 2026 release date.

IT: Welcome to Derry Ultimate Pennywise Action Figure

"From the twisted world of horror author Stephen King and the HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry, NECA unleashes another Ultimate Pennywise! The nightmare-inducing Dancing Clown is back to terrorize Derry and stalk your shelf as a fully articulated action figure. Standing in 7-inch scale, Pennywise features multiple interchangeable heads and hands, bloody ruffle, decapitated head, and red balloon with wire. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the IT: Welcome to Derry TV series

Highly articulated

Window box packaging

Box Contents

Pennywise figure

4 Alternate head sculpts

Alternate bloody ruffle piece

Decapitated head

5 Interchangeable hands

Red ballon

