Disney Unveils New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Lightsabers and Fan Vote

Star Wars Celebration is underway, and there have been plenty of panels to check out. Thankfully Bleeding Cool is on the floor and here to help give fans exclusive looks at some of the upcoming reveals. We have luckily attended the Disney Parks panel, and Disney showcased some of their upcoming collectibles for the Parks and Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. Specifically, we are looking at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities as new Legacy Lightsabers have been revealed. Each of these beautifully crafted sabers is loaded with detail and brings the iconic weapon of the Jedi and Sith right off the screen. Four sabers have been revealed, and the first is none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi!

That is right, the Jedi Master is not only getting a brand new show Disney+ but his lightsaber enters Disney Parks. The bad will come with two parts allowing for standard dimply as well as one with a blade. Disney then continues to reveal that Qui-Got Jinn will also be coming to Galaxy's Edge as well as Jedi Master Plo Moon. Both of these iconic Jedi has massive fanbases so it is nice to see more love for other Jedi knight from the Skywalker Saga instead of the usual ones. Lastly, Darth Sidious comes to Disney with a beautifully crafted silver and gold blade as seen in Revenge of the Sith.

The fun does not end there, as Disney has one more surprise up their sleeves with another Fan Vote for the Next Legacy Lightsaber Hilt! Six saber hilt are here with a showcase on Jedi Knights from the Republic. This vote will consist of:

Jocasta Nu

Quinlan Vos

Depa Billaba

Padawan Barriss Offee

Sifo-Dyas

Padawan Caleb Dume (Kanan Jarrus)

This is a tough vote and there are some truly incredible Jedi Knight in this line-up for Disney Parks' next saber. Based on popularity I would not be surprised if Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars: Rebels or Barriss Offee from Star Wars: The Clone Wars are the final two. Love that Disney does a fan-vote, and it allows the fans to choose what they want, and it can go any way, which is great. My vote is for Kanan and other Star Wars fans can vote for their favorite right here and stay tuned for more Celebration news as it arrives.