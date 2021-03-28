Darkseid Comes To Weta Workshop From Zack Snyder's Justice League

Fans are still reeling in from the aftermath of Zack Snyder's Justice League as we got to see our favorite DC Comics heroes on-screen once again. The director's cut changes up the DCEU, and sadly it seems that WB doesn't have plans to continue the franchise even though it is right in front of them. Until DC Comics can get their crap together, fans can reply on good ole collectibles to restore their own Snyderverse. The newest release brings one of the new big bad's from Zack Snyder's Justice League to life thanks to Weta Workshop. The company has unveiled Darkseid as their newest release with their highly detailed, 1:4 scale statue that is limited to 6000 pieces.

Standing 23 inches tall, Darkseid is digitally recreated from the original film files of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The powerful villain will also feature LED eyes as well as an Omega banner for a bigger theatric display. This is probably one of the only times we will see a live-action version of Darkseid unless WB continues the DCEU. Do not miss out on this incredible Weta Workshop Darkseid statue that is perfect for any fan of Zack Snyder's Justice League. This Ruler of Apokolips is priced at $1,399, set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are live here. Be on the lookout for the upcoming limited edition Black Suit Superman statue also coming from Weta Workshop.

"DARKSEID – 1:4 Scale Limited Edition of 600. The greatest DC villain of them all and the arch enemy of the Justice League, Darkseid rules Apokolips and seeks to conquer the Universe."

FEATURES

1:4 scale statue in high quality polystone

Portrays Darkseid, supervillain of the DC Universe, who makes his silver screen debut in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Concept creation under Zack's vision and direction

Digitally sculpted from original 3D film files, by Weta Workshop artist Gary Hunt .

. Unique base design featuring additional "Zack Snyder's Justice League" plaque for display at collector's preference.

Equipped with light up, villainous LED eyes

Display Darkseid with or without the Omega banner

Height 593mm (23.35in) excludes banner

Banner measures 1 metre (39.37in) in height and 230mm (9in) in width