New Marvel Statues Coming Soon from Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys has revealed some new Marvel statues are on the way capturing two legendary characters. Staring us off first is one of Spider-Man's most notorious villains as the Green Goblin flies in, ready to attack your collection. Standing 11 inches tall, this deluxe PVC statue is loaded with detail s its shows the Marvel Comics inspired Goblin taking flight with his glider and a smoke trail following. The statue will even include a hole in its back that will allow for collectors to display him on the wall than your average shelf. The fun doesn't end there as Professor X is back as Diamond Select Toys reveals another Animated Marvel statue. Limited to 3,000 pieces, Charles Xavier stands 6" tall, is shown in his yellow hover chair, and is loaded with cartoon accurate detail. Both statues are must-own pieced for Marvel fans, and Green Goblin is here for $124.99 and Professor X here for $69.99.

"MARVEL ANIMATED X-MEN PROFESSOR X BUST – To me, my X-Men! The man who put the X in X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier, is now a 1:7 scale mini-bust based on X-Men: The Animated Series! Showcased using his telepathic powers from the comfort of his famous yellow hoverchair, Professor X measures approximately 6-inches tall and features cartoon-accurate paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this Marvel Animated X-Men Professor X 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust and comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC GREEN GOBLIN DLX PVC STATUE – Release the Goblin! The Green Goblin soars out of a cloud of smoke on his Goblin Glider, preparing to hurl a pair of pumpkin bombs at Spider-Man! This Marvel Comic Gallery Green Goblin Deluxe Statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It also includes a hole in the back so you can mount it on the wall. Measures approximately 11-inches tall."