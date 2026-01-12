Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

New Pokémon Kanto Region Badge LEGO Collection Gift Coming Soon

LEGO is getting bold as they enter the world of Pokémon with some brand new construction sets bringing iconic pocket monsters to life

Article Summary LEGO unveils a Kanto Region Badge Collection as a gift-with-purchase for Pokémon fans in 2026.

The collectible set features all eight Kanto gym badges in brick-built LEGO form with a display case.

Badges are removable for individual display and the set contains a total of 312 LEGO pieces.

Promotion available with the purchase of the new LEGO Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise set.

LEGO is getting bolder with its gift-with-purchase promotions, which are sets that are only offered after purchasing a certain set or a specified dollar amount. Most of these are simple, fun kits, but over the years, they have become more intricate, and with a "while supplies last" stipulation, they are pretty rare. This just happened with the Stranger Things Creel House set as the Joyce and Hopper Season 5 minifigures were locked behind the Gift. Well, prepare youself as LEGO has just unveiled new Pokémon sets are on the way, and yes a Gift with Purchase is part of this collection.

Say hello to the Kanto Region Badge Collection, a small collectible display set that celebrates a core part of classic Pokémon gameplay. The 312-piece set will feature eight brick-built Gym Badges from the Kanto region, with the Boulder, Cascade, Thunder, Rainbow, Soul, Marsh, Volcano, and Earth. Each of these beauties has been recreated in LEGO form and will also come in a buildable display case. Pokémon fans will be able to keep the badges inside the display case or remove them to show off individually. The Kanto Badge set will be offered as a gift-with-purchase promotion for the upcoming Charizard, Venasaur, and Blastoise set. All of these new sets are up for pre-order right now and set to drop on Pokémon Day on February 27, 2026.

Pokémon LEGO – Kanto Region Badge Collection

"Exhibit your Trainer battle prowess with the LEGO® Pokémon™ Kanto Region Badge Collection (40892) display box. This LEGO video game collectible set is a cool gift for fans of Pokémon merch ages 18 plus. Inside the case are all 8 Pokémon Kanto region badges – Boulder, Cascade, Thunder, Rainbow, Soul, Marsh, Volcano and Earth – instantly recognizable to Pokémon fans. Remove them to show a fellow Pokémon fan or keep them in the case, secured with a catch inspired by a Poké Ball. Set contains 312 pieces."

8 POKÉMON BATTLE BADGES – This brick-built display box features Boulder, Cascade, Thunder, Rainbow, Soul, Marsh, Volcano and Earth Kanto region gym badges, secured with a catch inspired by a Poké Ball

AUTHENTIC RECREATIONS – This nostalgic building kit gives adults who love gaming an engaging, hands-on experience as they recreate this set of iconic gym badges

