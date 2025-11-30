Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, pokemon

New Pokémon Kanto Region First Partners Set Debuts from Jazwares

Jazwares has unveiled a brand new Pokémon Special Series as they bring all the Kanto Region First Partners to life with a new set

Article Summary Jazwares launches a limited edition Kanto Region First Partners Pokémon collectible figure set.

Set features Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, and their evolutions as detailed, articulated figures.

Includes 2-inch starters, 3-inch evolutions, 4.5-inch Blastoise and Charizard, and a 12-inch Venusaur.

Comes in a premium holographic display case and is available exclusively on the Jazwares Vault for $100.

Jazwares has just revealed their new limited edition Pokémon Special Series Kanto Region First Partners Figure Set. The collectible brings the original Kanto starter Pokémon to life in a beautifully packaged set that features nine figures in total. Everything begins with 2‑inch versions of the iconic starters with Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander figures that are compatible with Clip 'n' Go Poké Balls and the Surprise Attack Game. Jazwares was not done there as their evolved forms, Ivysaur, Wartortle, and Charmeleon, are also included as 3‑inch figures with articulated limbs.

The fun continues with 4.5‑inch Blastoise and Charizard figures, which are also added to this set, with both being able to shoot projectiles, allowing them to be ready for battle. Rounding out the collection is a true beast with a 12‑inch Venusaur, which is designed to tower over the others and serve as a showpiece centerpiece. The Pokémon Special Series Kanto Region First Partners Set is packaged in a premium display case with a holographic cover lid and a light‑up interior and will surely be a must-have collectible for any Pokémon Master. Trainers can purchase this set exclusively on the Jazwares Vault right now for $100, and it is ready to ship.

Pokémon Special Series Kanto Region First Partners Figure Set

"Get up and get training with the Pokémon Special Series Kanto Region First Partner Pokémon Figure Set. This debut pack features 9 battle figures that showcase the complete evolution of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander– all packed in a premium display case with a deluxe holographic cover lid."

"Begin your adventure with 2-inch figures of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander, which are dynamically posed and cross compatible with our Clip 'n' Go Poké Balls and Surprise Attack Game (sold separately). Next, send out their evolved forms with 3 inch figures of Ivysaur, Wartortle, and Charmeleon– all made with articulated limbs for play and display. Finally, launch water and fire projectiles from 4.5 inch figures of Blastoise and Charizard before sending out an epic 12-inch Venusaur to crush your rivals."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!