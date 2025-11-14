Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Predator: Badlands

New Predator: Badlands Dek & Thia Deluxe Hot Toys Set Coming Soon

The hunt begins as Hot Toys is bringing the world of Predator: Badlands to life with some new 1/6 scale figures in great detail

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a detailed 1/6 scale Predator: Badlands Dek & Thia Deluxe Collectible Set.

Dek, a young Yautja outcast, teams up with Thia, a damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic, on planet Genna.

Set includes Dek's layered armor, masked/unmasked head sculpts, interchangeable parts, and Thia companion.

Pre-orders now open on Sideshow Collectibles for $405, targeting a March 2027 release date.

Predator: Badlands is the newest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise, focusing on an entirely non-human cast. The film follows the young Yautja outcast Dek, who sets out to reclaim his honor after being exiled by his clan for his small stature. He finds himself stranded in the brutal world of Genna, and he crosses paths with Thia, a damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic. While their goals differ, Dek seeks to prove himself by surviving the planet's apex predators, while Thia pursues answers about her own past. This is a very uneasy alliance that blends two iconic franchises and takes the Predator film to new heights, which Hot Toys has captured.

That is right, Hot Toys has unveiled its new Predator: Badlands 1/6 scale figure set, which brings this unlikely partnership to life with remarkable detail. Dek has layered armor, braided dreadlocks, interchangeable hands, masked and unmasked head sculpts, and a range of weaponry. Thia, on the other hand, is recreated as a detachable, partially mechanical companion that can be worn on his back. Both figures are faithfully brought to life right off the screen and will be an excellent addition to any Predator collection. Pre-orders are now available live on Sideshow Collectibles for $405, with payment plans offered for a March 2027 release.

Predator: Badlands – 1/6th scale Dek and Thia Collectible Set

"In Predator: Badlands, the young outcast Yautja warrior Dek and Weyland-Yutani synth Thia form an unlikely alliance to challenge the apex threat of the death planet Genna. As Dek battles to earn his place among his clan and Thia fights to reclaim what was lost to her, their partnership becomes a powerful testament to survival, trust, and the strength found in unity."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Dek and Thia Collectible Set! The 1/6th scale Dek Collectible Figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, two interchangeable mandibles, and two interchangeable hairstyles. His muscular physique is recreated with soft vinyl material for a natural seamless joint design. Dek's armor is intricately detailed with worn metallic textures, layered over a tunic."

