New Star Wars 1/6 Scale Kithaba Figure Coming Soon from Sideshow

Sideshow is back with another 1/6 scale release for their Scum & Villainy collection as Kithaba is ready for a drink and a fight

Kithaba is a minor character in the Star Wars universe, best known for his appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983). This Klatooinian serves under the mighty Jabba the Hutt as one of his skiff guards and was present during the attempted execution of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca at the Great Pit of Carkoon. Kithaba features a signature red headscarf and brown outfit and is often confused with another Star Wars character named Barada because his original Kenner toy was mislabeled.

Kithaba is now back in all of his glory as Sideshow Collectibles continues its 1/6 scale Star Wars Scum & Villainy collection. This Klatooinian is now ready for his next job with an impressive release that stands 12" tall with an incredible headsculpt and soft, good clothes. He will come with a few accessories, such as some swappable hands, his signature Vibrostaff, or a display base. Star Wars fans can already join the waitlist for the Kithaba Scum & Villainy 1/6 scale figure, exclusive to Sideshow for $275 with a 500 limited edition release.

Star Wars: Scum & Villainy – Kithaba Sixth Scale Figure

"Sideshow presents the Kithaba™ Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure, an officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible in charge of prisoner transport to the sarlacc pit. Kithaba is a Klatooinian, who are resilient humanoids often found working as hired muscle throughout the galaxy. His wrinkled greenish-brown skin, defined brow, and large overbite lend him a threatening appearance befitting the raw strength of his species."

"In Jabba the Hutt's employ, Kithaba guards Luke Skywalker on the sail barge. He underestimates the Jedi Knight's skills and is slain in battle over the Great Pit of Carkoon. Inspired by the character's appearance in Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears tailored fabric clothing accurate to his on-screen ensemble. His outfit consists of layered tan shirts, red trousers, a red bandana, and multiple brown belts."

