New Star Wars Imperial Remnant The Vintage Collection Figure Arrives

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary New Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper figure debuts in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu collection

Features a fresh helmet design, classic armor, two blasters, and an attachable backpack for display

Part of The Vintage Collection line; figure stands at 3.75 inches and includes Kenner-inspired packaging

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse at $19.99, with an expected release in June 2026

Imperial Snowtroopers are specialized soldiers of the Galactic Empire trained and equipped for combat in extreme cold and icy environments. First seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back during the Battle of Hoth, these troopers are part of the Empire's relentless effort to expand its reach to hostile terrains. It looks like these Snowtroopers are back for The Mandalorian & Grogu, as they return as part of the Remnant Imperial Army. This new 3.75" figure is inspired by the troopers' appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Unlike the Original Trilogy, this version of the Snowtrooper has a brand-new look, specifically its helmet, trading in that sleek design for a more stylized one. The armor is nearly identical to Hasbro's, including soft goods elements, two blasters, and an attachable backpack. For collectors who need a new addition to their Remnant Imperial Army, look no further, as this new The Vintage Collection Snowtrooper is already up for pre-order. Collectors can snag one up on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 with a June 2026 release date.

STAR WARS: TVC – IMPERIAL REMNANT SNOWTROOPER

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on an Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Pose out this Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper figure with the included blaster accessories. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, package features Kenner branding and design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

