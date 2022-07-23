New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor TBS Figures Debut from Hasbro at SDCC

Hasbro has revealed new Star Wars Gaming Greats figures are coming soon during their new SDCC 22' panel. The Star Wars Gaming Greats line is an incredible idea that gives fans of the video games world new collectibles of their favorite characters. However, Hasbro still has no idea how to handle this line as they just release repaints and releases. Two new Gaming Greats figures have been revealed and will both be exclusive with GameStop. This line-up of figures comes to us from the upcoming video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. More enemies have arrived for Cal Kestis to fight, even though we have only received one version of Cal Kestis and tons of enemies for him to fight.

Up first from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the KX Security Droid featuring the Imperial Droid with new accessories. Hasbro has pretty much released another K2-SO with a new backpack accessory and baton. We then we get a new B1 Battle Droid with new deco featuring maroon, white, and black colors. The droid will come with a communication backpack as well as a blaster to take down any Jedi in its path. Both Jedi: Survivor Gaming Greats figures are priced at $27.99, are set for Spring 2023, and pre-orders are expected to go live here on GameStop on July 28, at 1 PM EST.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS KX SECURITY DROID (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch KX SECURITY DROID figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order July 28 at 1PM EST exclusively at GameStop."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS B1 BATTLE DROID (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch B1 BATTLE DROID figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order July 28 at 1PM EST exclusively at GameStop."