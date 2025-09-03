Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: hollywood collectibles group, robocop

New RoboCop Auto 9 1:1 Replica Debuts at Hollywood Collectibles Group

Bring home a piece of the legendary sci-fi/ action film RoboCop with Hollywood Collectibles Group newest life-size replicas

Article Summary The RoboCop Auto 9 life-size replica debuts from Hollywood Collectibles Group at $350

This officially licensed collectible accurately recreates RoboCop’s iconic sidearm in stunning detail

The Auto 9 prop measures 13 inches long and is crafted from premium polystone for display

Pre-orders are live now, with the RoboCop Auto 9 expected to ship in December 2025

Just when you thought Hollywood Collectibles Group was done, they debut yet another Life-Size RoboCop replica. Say hello to RoboCop's infamous Auto-9 pistol, one of the most iconic weapons in sci-fi cinema. Featured prominently in the RoboCop film series, the Auto-9 is a heavily modified Beretta 93R machine pistol that was customized to match RoboCop's futuristic and intimidating design. It fires three-round bursts and features exceptional precision and stopping power. It is ideal for urban combat & crowd control, and is seen stored in a hidden leg holster that snaps open from RoboCop's right thigh.

The Auto-9 allows for quick, dramatic draws and rapid reloading, emphasizing the character's mechanical efficiency, and now it can be yours. Hollywood Collectibles Group has faithfully crafted a non-functioning and museum-quality replica of RoboCop's signature piece. Measuring 13" long, the Auto 9 will come with a themed base with an impressive amount of detail featured throughout and is priced at $350. Pre-orders for the RoboCop Auto 9 Life-Size replica are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a December 2025 release date.

RoboCop Auto 9 Life-Size Prop Replica

"Few weapons in cinematic history are as instantly recognizable as RoboCop's Auto 9. Now, this legendary sidearm has been faithfully recreated in stunning detail as an officially licensed collectible. Crafted from premium polystone, the Auto 9 stretches an impressive 13 inches in length and is presented on a themed display stand that elevates it as both a centerpiece and a work of art."

"From the distinctive extended barrel to the sleek futuristic profile, every line has been carefully replicated to honor the weapon wielded by Detroit's ultimate law enforcer. Designed exclusively for display, this museum-quality replica is a commanding tribute to the groundbreaking vision of Paul Verhoeven's 1987 masterpiece."

