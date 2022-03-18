DC Comics Tim Drake Red Robin Figure Soars with McFarlane Toys

The Bat-Family grows at McFarlane Toys as the company reveals their newest DC Multiverse figure. Tim Drake spreads his wings outside of the shadow of Batman as the one and only Red Robin. Featuring his appearance from DC Comics New 52, Red Robin is loaded with detail as well as a nice set of accessories. Tim Drake will include his wings (similar to the Batman Beyond figure, I assume) as well as his bo staff for some agile air combat. Even with an upgraded DC Comics suit, that Robin look is still there, and it is nice to see this popular character get his own figure. McFarlane Toys has covered all of the DC Comics Robins with this figure as we already have releases for Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Damien Wayne. Pre-orders for Red Robin are currently live here for $19.99, and he is getting a June 2022 release.

"Timothy "Tim" Drake is a self-made hero in every sense of the word. Tim Drake deduced the real identity of Batman, and auditioned for the role of his next partner. Batman had lost his most recent sidekick, Jason Todd, in a tragic turn of events, and in Tim's mind, Batman needed a Robin to stay true to himself and his mission. Tim was taken into Bruce's care, where he spent only a brief time serving as Robin before striking out on his own as Red Robin."

"Analytical almost to a fault, Tim represents the "brains" of the Batman Family's roster of former Robins. As a Teen Titan, Tim excelled as both leader and mentor, though following in Batman's footsteps is anything but his dream."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Red Robin is based on his look in DC New 52

Red Robin comes with his Bo Staff and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures