Disney's Robin Hood Enters the Inklands for Disney Lorcana (Exclusive)

Step into the world of Disney Lorcana for Series 3: Into the Inklands as Bleeding Cool exclusively reveals seven new cards

Launches in Local Card Shops on Feb 23, with broader retail release slated for March 8, 2023.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure through the enchanted world of Disney Lorcana, where magic, strategy, and beloved Disney characters collide! Ravensburger has allowed Bleeding Cool to reveal seven brand-new cards for Into the Inklands exclusively. Adventures await as the timeless tale of Disney's Robin Hood comes to life in an epic showdown of wits and courage. As we are ready to enter the magical realms of the Inklands, there is no better way to kick off this exciting new journey than with Robin Hood and his merry men taking on the forces of evil.

Prepare to rally your forces with Sir Hiss – Aggravating Asp, the cunning snake advisor to Prince John, whose strategic prowess knows no bounds. Or join forces with our favorite fox Robin Hood – Beloved Outlaw, along with Skippy – Energetic Rabbit, the plucky young hero that might be the bravest outlaw of them all. Do not forget about Little John – Resourceful Outlaw (Super Rare), a fellow merry man who is a gentle giant with a heart of gold. They stand united against the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham – Corrupt Official (Super Rare), and one of his loyal lackeys, Nutsy – Vulture Henchman.

But never fear as the true hero of the forest awaits with Robin Hood – Champion of Sherwood, who always comes in on top and saves the day. With his unmatched skill with a bow and arrow and unwavering commitment to justice, Robin Hood is poised to turn the tide of battle in favor of those brave enough to wield his might. This is the first Legendary Robin Hood card to arrive in Disney Lorcana, making him a rare and powerful addition to any deck for Into the Inklands. These cards can change the tide of battle in many ways and are a fine addition to the growing lore and gameplay of Disney Lorcana.

Each of these cards features some incredible artwork capturing the tale of Robin Hood and his merry men right from his 1973 animated feature. Into the Inklands will be a wild ride, and these cards are just the tip of what the Inklands holds. Disney Lorcana fans will prepare to embark on another unforgettable journey as Into the Inklands arrives in Local Card Shops on February 23. There will then be a mass retailer release (Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, shopDisney) on March 8, 2023. Stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands reveals on Ravensburger and Disney Lorcana socials throughout the week. Robin Hood and Little John walking through the forest…

