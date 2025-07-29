Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Chewbacca Debuts from Hasbro

New Star Wars: The Black Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are already live

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Chewbacca figure at San Diego Comic Con 2025

Figure features retro Kenner packaging and screen-accurate sculpt, complete with iconic bowcaster accessory

Part of the HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina project, perfect for collectors recreating the classic A New Hope scene

Chewbacca and Han Solo are available for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse, launching in October 2025 for $16.99

Hasbro's Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab project is shaping up to be a centerpiece for Star Wars collectors, bringing the iconic A New Hope scene to life with incredible detail and scale. Hasbro is reissuing and rereleasing key Vintage Collection figures to enhance the display and fully realize the chaotic charm of the infamous Tatooine watering hole. These updates ensure that collectors can populate the Cantina with screen-accurate characters without chasing aftermarket prices. The next figure to join this revival is none other than Chewbacca, Han Solo's loyal co-pilot and a must-have presence in any Cantina setup. Featuring retro inspired Kenner packaging, TVC Chewbacca is faithfully sculpted with his bowcaster included. Chewie will release alongside Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Han Solo, so be sure to pre-order them together to keep this iconic duo together. Pre-orders are already live at Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, and he is expected to release in October 2025.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Chewbacca

"Chewbacca is known for his big heart, short temper, accuracy with a bowcaster, and unwavering loyalty to his friends. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Chewbacca from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Comes with Chewbacca's signature bowcaster. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 381). Find other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION collectibles from the STAR WARS franchise (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

