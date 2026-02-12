Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Soar with Hasbro's New X-Men 97' Archangel Marvel Legends Figure

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Archangel figure, inspired by X-Men '97 animated design.

Archangel’s story features transformation from Angel to Apocalypse’s deadly Horseman in X-Factor comics.

The 6-inch collectible figure includes 10 accessories, alternate head, blaster, and poseable wings.

Pre-orders start March 25, 2026, for $39.99; more X-Men Marvel Legends, like Emma Frost, also coming soon.

Archangel debuted as Angel in X-Men #1 (1963), who initially possessed natural wings that allowed flight. His transformation into Archangel occurred during the events of X-Factor when Apocalypse captured and altered him, replacing his wings with razor-sharp metal, making him a Horseman of the Apocalypse. This rebirth stripped Warren of his previous life, turning him into a darker, more aggressive figure driven by vengeance.

Hasbro is now back with a new Marvel Legends Archangel figure that is inspired by his design from X-Men '97. This new release features a more animated design and will come with an alternate head, a blaster, and it comes in a Marvel Legends box, not a card back. Collectors can now add more iconic X-Men to their Haslab Sentinel display as pre-orders go live on Hasbro Pulse on March 25, 2026, for $39.99. Be sure to keep an eye out for more X-Men Marvel Legends arriving in Spring 2026, like the Target Exclusive Emma Frost and Onslaught release.

Marvel Legends X-Men 97' – Archangel

"Archangel spent his fortune pursuing a cure for his otherworldly appearance and abilities. But after falling victim to the machinations of Apocalypse, he's found a new obsession: hunting down the man who wronged him. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Archangel action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to resemble the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, legs, and wings. This Marvel action figure set comes with 10 accessories, including an alternate head, alternate hands, blaster, and wing pieces. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles."

